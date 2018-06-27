Corbyn on 'warring egos' at Chequers pyjama party

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on jobs threats and customs union
The prime minister was asked by Jeremy Corbyn about an invite to the "warring egos in her cabinet" to attend a pyjama party at Chequers during clashes in the Commons.
In response to claims a hard Brexit posed a threat to jobs, Theresa May listed what her "government was delivering", reeling off a list of policies and ending with a reference to the UK leaving the EU next year.
27 Jun 2018
