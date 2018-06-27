Corbyn on 'warring egos' at Chequers pyjama party
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Corbyn and May on jobs threats and customs union

The prime minister was asked by Jeremy Corbyn about an invite to the "warring egos in her cabinet" to attend a pyjama party at Chequers during clashes in the Commons.

In response to claims a hard Brexit posed a threat to jobs, Theresa May listed what her "government was delivering", reeling off a list of policies and ending with a reference to the UK leaving the EU next year.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 27 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Will UK keep its Tier One military status?