Speaker tells noisy MPs: Get the message!

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Bercow calms noisy MPs in Corbyn-May exchanges
Noisy MPs were warned that the contributions of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn "must be heard" and the Prime Minister’s Questions session would last "however long it takes" by the Speaker.
In one of the longest PMQs, timed to be last 30 minutes but often running towards 50 minutes in recent weeks, John Bercow told some MPs to "get the message".
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44632224/pmqs-bercow-calms-noisy-mps-in-corbyn-may-exchangesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window