Speaker tells noisy MPs: Get the message!
Noisy MPs were warned that the contributions of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn "must be heard" and the Prime Minister’s Questions session would last "however long it takes" by the Speaker.

In one of the longest PMQs, timed to be last 30 minutes but often running towards 50 minutes in recent weeks, John Bercow told some MPs to "get the message".

  • 27 Jun 2018
