I'm on my period, MP tells Commons

MP Danielle Rowley says she's on her period and highlights 'unaffordable' products
After apologising for arriving late in the Commons, Labour's Danielle Rowley tells MPs she is on her period as she highlights the cost of sanitary products.
She says the average £500 annual cost is unaffordable for many women.
Women's Minister Victoria Atkins says the government will be removing VAT from sanitary products after it leaves the EU.
28 Jun 2018
