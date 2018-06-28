MPs seek action against Cummings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MPs seek action against Dominic Cummings for 'contempt'
Former Vote Leave chief Dominic Cummings has been referred by MPs to the privileges committee after refusing to appear before them.
Damian Collins, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said Mr Cummings had shown "contempt" adding: “It does take something when an individual decides that their judgement should be set above that of the democratically elected Parliament of this country.”
Mr Cummings said he could not attend on the dates suggested and that there were "legal issues" because of a separate inquiry by the Electoral Commission.
-
28 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44646327/mps-seek-action-against-dominic-cummings-for-contemptRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window