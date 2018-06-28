Who will fund back pay for overnight carers?

Video

Some charities say there is a looming crisis in the social care sector, and court cases have ruled carers who stay overnight looking after people are entitled to back pay going back several years.

In Manchester, Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price spoke to one family about calls for the government to pick up the estimated £400m bill, and what happens if it is left to care providers and charities to find the money.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch programme highlights, or full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter