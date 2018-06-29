Windrush: Home Office are 'a law unto themselves'
Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights, Harriet Harman, told Today "a very big change" needs to happen in the Home Office because they are "a law unto themselves'.

The parliamentary committee published its report into the Windrush scandal, describing the Home Office's treatment of individuals as "shocking".

