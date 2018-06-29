Corbyn on Danny Dyer: He says it like it is

Video

Jeremy Corbyn has said Eastenders star Danny Dyer was "expressing a frustration that an awful lot of people feel" in his TV rant against David Cameron and Brexit.

The Labour leader told the BBC: "It was short and to the point ... he says it like it is."

He said that he was an Eastenders fan adding: "I like Danny Dyer a lot."

Mr Dyer used an expletive to describe Mr Cameron and accused him of "scuttling off" after plunging the country into the confusion of EU withdrawal, as he appeared alongside the Labour leader on an ITV chat show.