Juncker: May will resolve Brexit splits
The European Commission president tells the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg he believes Theresa May can resolve the splits in her cabinet.

"She will ... I know her. I was always trusting the British prime minister," said Jean Claude Juncker.

Mrs May was warned by a series of EU figures that time was running out to get a Brexit deal agreed in time.

  • 29 Jun 2018