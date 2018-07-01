Madeleine Albright on Trump: 'I am concerned'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Madeleine Albright on fascism, Trump and trade
The former US Secretary of State spoke to Andrew Marr about her concerns about the current US president.
-
01 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window