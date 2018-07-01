Minister 'confident' of Brexit agreement
Brexit: Minister 'confident' cabinet can agree stance

Cabinet minister James Brokenshire has said he is "confident" his colleagues will settle their differences over Brexit at a crunch summit at Chequers on Friday.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government said there were "strong views" on both sides - but predicted the away-day would yield a "clear direction" from the UK.

