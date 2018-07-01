Minister 'confident' of Brexit agreement

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Minister 'confident' cabinet can agree stance
Cabinet minister James Brokenshire has said he is "confident" his colleagues will settle their differences over Brexit at a crunch summit at Chequers on Friday.
Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government said there were "strong views" on both sides - but predicted the away-day would yield a "clear direction" from the UK.
-
01 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window