Is it OK to be gay in the UK?

40% of LGBT+ people face abuse, government survey says
It's Pride month in the UK, and the government is launching its new strategy to tackle discrimination and improve the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
It says the aim is to help make life better for LGBT+ people in Britain.
The plans are based on results of the biggest survey of LGBT+ people ever done, with over 100,000 people taking part.
Our political correspondent Jonathan Blake explains what the survey found.
Video by Tom Bateman.
03 Jul 2018
