Vote Leave chief on watchdog's findings

Former Vote Leave chief executive Matthew Elliott defends his group's conduct during the EU referendum and hits back at the Electoral Commission.
The BBC has been told the watchdog is expected to find the official Brexit campaign guilty of four charges of breaking electoral law.
Speaking to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Elliott said his group followed "the letter of the law and spirit of the law".
The commission said: "The unusual step taken by Vote Leave in sharing its views on to the Electoral Commission’s initial findings does not affect the process set out in law."
03 Jul 2018
