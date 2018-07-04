Minister uses sign language in Parliament

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Penny Mordaunt uses British Sign Language in Commons first
International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt uses sign language in Parliament as she announces a global disability conference will take place in London later this month.
The historic moment, believed to be the first time a cabinet minister has used sign language on the front bench, was applauded by MPs.
04 Jul 2018
