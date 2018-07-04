Minister uses sign language in Parliament
Video

Penny Mordaunt uses British Sign Language in Commons first

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt uses sign language in Parliament as she announces a global disability conference will take place in London later this month.

The historic moment, believed to be the first time a cabinet minister has used sign language on the front bench, was applauded by MPs.

  • 04 Jul 2018