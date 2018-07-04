'Bus pass not much use if there is no bus'

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on bus services, passes and funding
All of the exchanges between Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May at PMQs were about bus services, fare prices and funding.
The Labour leader said budgets had been cut by 46% and passenger numbers were falling, so having a free pass was "not much use if there was not a bus".Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict
04 Jul 2018
