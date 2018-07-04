Media player
Should Trump get tea and cakes invite to No 10?
The prime minister should be challenging the "divisive and damaging" policies of the US president rather inviting him for tea and cakes at Downing Street, a Labour MP said.
Theresa May told Roberta Blackman-Woods that the best way to challenge Donald Trump was to "sit down and talk to him".
04 Jul 2018
