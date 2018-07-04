May trips up over who is leaving whom

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: May mixes her Brexit words on UK leaving the EU
The prime minister brought laughter to the Commons when talking about post-Brexit trade deals, she became a little tongue-tied and said "as we leave the UK".
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44715587/pmqs-may-mixes-her-brexit-words-on-uk-leaving-the-euRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window