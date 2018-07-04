McVey sorry for 'inadvertently misleading' MPs
With opposition MPs calling on her to resign, Esther McVey apologised to Parliament for comments about Universal Credit.

The work and pensions secretary admitted to "inadvertently misleading" the House of Commons after a critical report from the National Audit Office.

