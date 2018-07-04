Labour MP: Has McVey offered resignation?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Cordova and May on Esther McVey and universal credit
A Labour MP asked the prime minister if her work and pensions secretary had offered to resign after three "misleading" statements over Universal Credit, which were criticised by the National Audit Office.
Theresa May told Marsha de Cordova that Esther McVey would be “correcting the record” at the end of Prime Minister's Questions.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44715590/pmqs-cordova-and-may-on-esther-mcvey-and-universal-creditRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window