Unhappy ministers 'should be sacked or leave'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wollaston on ministers not backing 'sensible Brexit'

Cabinet members who do not back the government line over Brexit "should get out", a Conservative MP has said.

Sarah Wollaston said it was "absolutely impossible” to have a “cabinet all saying different things".

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch programme highlights, or full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter

  • 05 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Corbyn: Warring egos at Chequers pyjama party