Brexit: Conservative MP Nigel Evans 'content with deal'
Conservative MP Nigel Evans has said he is "content" with the government's proposed Brexit deal.
Mr Evans, who campaigned to leave the EU, said his red lines had been "guaranteed" in the plan, which forms the basis of the UK's negotiating position for negotiations with the EU.
07 Jul 2018
