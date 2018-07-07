PM: UK will choose own migration rules
PM does not rule out preferential treatment for EU migrants

Having secured cabinet approval for her Brexit plan, Prime Minister Theresa May says "collective responsibility has returned."

Under the plan, she said the UK would choose the immigration rules that "work for the country" but declined to say if her government would make it easier for EU citizens to come to the UK after Brexit.

