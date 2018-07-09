Corbyn mocks PM's cabinet crisis
Boris Johnson has resigned as Foreign Secretary amid a growing political crisis over the UK's Brexit strategy.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn mocked the Theresa May's comments after Friday's Brexit agreement in which she said "collective cabinet responsibility is now fully restored".

  • 09 Jul 2018
