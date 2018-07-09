'We have all been blindsided by this policy'

Media player
Steve Baker on his resignation as Brexit minister
A former Brexit Minister has admitted his department was out of the loop over the government policy which was agreed at Chequers on Friday.
Steve Baker, who resigned along with the Brexit Secretary David Davis, said they had been "blindsided by this policy" after working on a White Paper which "did not accord with what was put to the cabinet" a few days ago.
09 Jul 2018
