In full: Davis interview with Kuenssberg

In full: David Davis interview with Laura Kuenssberg
David Davis said he was being asked to make "one compromise too many" with the government's latest Brexit proposal, as he explained in this extended interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg why he resigned as Brexit Secretary - the man fronting the UK negotiating team in Brexit talks.
09 Jul 2018
