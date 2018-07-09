Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson resigns as Foreign Secretary
Boris Johnson has become the second senior cabinet minister to quit within 24 hours, as Prime Minister Theresa May faces a growing political crisis over her Brexit strategy.
In his resignation letter, Mr Johnson said the prime minister was leading the UK into a "semi-Brexit" with the "status of a colony".
Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned on Sunday, saying he did not support a Brexit plan agreed by ministers on Friday.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window