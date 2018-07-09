'Betrayed' Tory activists refused to campaign

Media player
Brexit: Bone and May on Wellingborough Conservatives
An MP has described how Conservative activists felt "so disappointed" and "betrayed" over the cabinet's Brexit deal agreed at Chequers they refused to carry out their weekly campaigning for the party.
Theresa May told Wellingborough MP Peter Bone that it was "not a betrayal" and she would "deliver in faith with the British people”.
09 Jul 2018
