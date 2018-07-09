Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson 'could not accept deal cabinet was bounced into'
Boris Johnson has resigned as foreign secretary, throwing the government into further turmoil after the departure of David Davis as Brexit secretary.
Mr Johnson's close friend and parliamentary aide Conor Burns also resigned on Monday evening.
Mr Burns earlier told Radio 4's PM programme that Mr Johnson resigned as he "simply felt he could not defend the position that the cabinet was bounced into" at the Chequers summit.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44774012/johnson-could-not-accept-deal-cabinet-was-bounced-intoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window