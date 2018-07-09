Boris: Cannot accept deal 'Cabinet were bounced into'
Boris Johnson has resigned as foreign secretary, throwing the government into further turmoil after the departure of David Davis as Brexit secretary.

Mr Johnson's close friend and parliamentary aide Conor Burns also resigned on Monday evening.

Mr Burns earlier told Radio 4's PM programme that Mr Johnson resigned as he "simply felt he could not defend the position that the cabinet was bounced into" at the Chequers summit.

