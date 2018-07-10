Is Brexit going well or badly?

Media player
Views from Kent Leave-supporting town on UK Brexit plan
Boris Johnson said the Brexit dream was dying, and the Daily Politics mood box, an unscientific test with plastic balls, was used to to see whether voters agreed with him.
Elizabeth Glinka went to Leave-voting Ramsgate and asked people what they thought about the handling of the UK's exit from the EU.
More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch programme highlights, or full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter
10 Jul 2018
