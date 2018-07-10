Media player
Emergency Brexitcast: The Boris Johnson and David Davis resignations
Laura Kuenssberg, Katya Adler, Chris Mason and Adam Fleming consider what happens next after a dramatic 24 hours of Brexit developments.
10 Jul 2018
