PMQs: Lidington and Thornberry on England World Cup flags
England's semi-final World Cup game gave frontbenchers a chance of knockabout humour at prime minister's questions, although it lacked a PM as Theresa May was at the Nato summit in Brussels
David Lidington referenced Emily Thornberry infamous 2014 tweet about St George's flags in the Rochester and Strood by-election campaign.
She hit back, contrasting Gareth Southgate's England side "all working together" with the current infighting in the Tory Party.
11 Jul 2018
