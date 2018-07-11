Video

England's semi-final World Cup game gave frontbenchers a chance of knockabout humour at prime minister's questions, although it lacked a PM as Theresa May was at the Nato summit in Brussels

David Lidington referenced Emily Thornberry infamous 2014 tweet about St George's flags in the Rochester and Strood by-election campaign.

She hit back, contrasting Gareth Southgate's England side "all working together" with the current infighting in the Tory Party.

