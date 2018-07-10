A history of Conservative division over Europe
Since the end of World War Two, the Conservative Party has never been at ease with Europe.

Pro-European and Eurosceptics within the party have clashed many times.

The resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson are the latest in a long line of Tory fall-outs over Europe.

