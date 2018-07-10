Video

After the resignations of David Davis and Boris Johnson, the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg has told the Brexitcast podcast that even if Theresa May gets through the next few days, she will still have a problem: ‘If people won’t accept her compromise, what happens next?’

