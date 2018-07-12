Media player
Brexit is 'lose-lose proposition' says European CEO
Brexit is a "lose-lose proposition", according to Nicolas Mackel, the CEO of Luxembourg for Finance, an agency to develop Luxembourg's financial industry.
Mackel told the Today programme that the government uniting on a Brexit plan doesn't mean all 27 EU countries will agree to it.
12 Jul 2018
