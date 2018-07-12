Media player
Commons suspended as Brexit paper arrives
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was updating the Commons on the government's new EU White Paper - but unhappy MPs said they had not yet seen it.
As copies were delivered to them, Speaker John Bercow suspended proceedings for five minutes, saying it was "most regrettable".
Mr Raab later apologised and said he would look into what went wrong.
12 Jul 2018
