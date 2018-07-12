Commons suspended as Brexit paper arrives

Commons suspended as Brexit paper delivered
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab was updating the Commons on the government's new EU White Paper - but unhappy MPs said they had not yet seen it.

As copies were delivered to them, Speaker John Bercow suspended proceedings for five minutes, saying it was "most regrettable".

Mr Raab later apologised and said he would look into what went wrong.

