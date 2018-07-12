Video

Model Chloe Ayling was kidnapped in Milan and held captive for six days in July 2017.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster, Chloe, from Coulson in south London, explained how she felt when people questioned her account of the ordeal.

Last month, Lucasz Herba was convicted of kidnapping, extortion and carrying false documents. He was jailed for almost 17 years.

