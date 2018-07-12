Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chloe Ayling: 'Because I didn’t cry, no-one believed me’
Model Chloe Ayling was kidnapped in Milan and held captive for six days in July 2017.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster, Chloe, from Coulson in south London, explained how she felt when people questioned her account of the ordeal.
Last month, Lucasz Herba was convicted of kidnapping, extortion and carrying false documents. He was jailed for almost 17 years.
Click here to listen to the full interview on the 'Eye of the Storm' podcast.
-
12 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44812403/chloe-ayling-because-i-didn-t-cry-no-one-believed-meRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window