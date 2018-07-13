Trump 'cares what Britain thinks about him'

Media player
Donald Trump 'really cares' what Britain thinks of him
The Sun journalist who interviewed Donald Trump said the US president "really cares" what people in Britain think of him.
Tom Newton Dunn told BBC Breakfast that the interview was an "amazing experience" and described it as like being "in the court of an imperial Chinese emperor".
"The sheer total power the man has is quite overcoming really," Mr Newton Dunn said, adding that Mr Trump was a big fan of the Queen and Boris Johnson.
13 Jul 2018
