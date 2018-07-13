Tell Trump where to stick it - Tory MP

Media player
Tory MP: Tell Trump 'where to stick his dog whistle'
Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston says Prime Minister Theresa May should tell Donald Trump "where to stick his dog whistle" after his comments about immigration.
The US President told The Sun newspaper "I think you are losing your culture," as he began a visit to the UK.
