Donald Trump is meeting Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, during his first visit to the UK, as US president. It could be an awkward moment for both parties -- and not just because of his past comments or the vocal protests during his visit. When it comes to diplomacy, Mr Trump might need to take a leaf out of the Queen's book. We've got seven suggestions for the US president -- and anyone else in the world of diplomacy.
(Photo: Queen Elizabeth II graphic. Credit: BBC.)
13 Jul 2018
