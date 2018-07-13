Media player
Trump baby blimp launched in London
A giant blimp of Donald Trump has been launched in London as part of a demonstration in Parliament Square.
It is one of many protests due to take place across the UK as he visits the country for the first time as US president.
13 Jul 2018
