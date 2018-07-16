'This deal keeps no-one happy'
Former Education Secretary Justine Greening said Parliament was "deadlocked" over the government's Brexit plan and a second referendum was needed on the final deal.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the Conservative MP for Putney said the proposals from Prime Minister Theresa May did not satisfy either Leavers or Remainers.

Ms Greening, who supported Remain in the referendum, said the deal "keeps no-one happy".

