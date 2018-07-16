Tom Watson on his battle to lose weight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour's deputy leader is concerned that the public is being given the wrong advice
Labour's deputy leader, who has lost 96lb (46kg) since last August, thinks people are concentrating too much on fat and not enough on sugar.
Tom Watson has told Radio 4's Westminster Hour that he was concerned about the weight loss advice being given to the UK public.
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44847044/labour-s-deputy-leader-is-concerned-that-the-public-is-being-given-the-wrong-adviceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window