Compulsory voting for first-time voters?

Politicians are keen to engage better with younger voters, but have mixed results reaching out to this hard-to-reach group.
In a personal film for the BBC Daily Politics' Five Reasons series, TV presenter Rick Edwards said compulsory voting could give the answer, legally requiring voters to take part in their first election when they are young adults.
16 Jul 2018
