'We can't have confidence in the referendum'

Video

MPs are not happy at the EU Leave campaign after the Electoral Commission found it had broken spending rules during the 2016 referendum.

Cabinet Office Minister Chloe Smith said the government would protect the "integrity" of elections and carry on implementing Brexit.

But there was criticism from Tory Sir Nicholas Soames, the SNP's Tommy Sheppard and Conservative Sarah Wollaston - who called for the referendum to be re-run.

Their concerns were dismissed by Conservative MP David TC Davies, who accused them of "faux outrage".