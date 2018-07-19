Media player
Lord Patten: 'I've never seen so much animosity in Conservatives'
Former Conservative chairman, Lord Chris Patten, says Boris Johnson has "always been extremely careless with the truth".
He told Newsnight's Emily Maitlis that he's never seen the atmosphere within the party as toxic as it is now.
