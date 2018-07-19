Tory whips 'blackmailing' MPs on confidence vote
Andrew Bridgen wants no confidence vote on Theresa May

A Conservative MP who has called for a confidence vote in Theresa May's leadership spoke of the party whips "blackmailing" MPs to stop others doing the same.

Andrew Bridgen said they were "there or thereabouts" reaching the 48 MPs needed to send a letter to trigger the vote, which if Theresa May lost, would see a leadership contest, possibly in the Autumn.

