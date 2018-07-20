8-year-old reads PM's reply to his drug request
Luis Walker reads Theresa May reply to Orkambi request

An eight-year-old wrote to the prime minister asking for Orkambi drug to improve his lung condition.

The government and drug company have yet to agree a price to buy the drug, put at £100,000 annually per patient in a trial to help people with Cystic Fibrosis.

Luis Walker read the reply from Theresa May to Daily Politics viewers.

  • 20 Jul 2018
