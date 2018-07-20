Julian Smith refuses to answer questions
Conservative Chief Whip Julian Smith refused to answer questions about a pairing row, when questioned by a BBC reporter in his Ripon and Skipton constituency.

Mr Smith is under fire after telling a Tory MP to take part in a key Brexit vote, despite an agreement not to.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called what happened an "honest mistake" - but Labour is demanding his resignation.

