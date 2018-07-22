Brexit: Deal or no deal?

Media player
Brexit: Three views on leaving the EU with 'no deal'
Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, Labour's Rebecca Long-Bailey and Sir John Major give their take on the 'no deal' scenario.
They were speaking on The Andrew Marr Show.
22 Jul 2018
