Hodge defends attacking Corbyn

Dame Margaret Hodge has said she stands by her criticism of Jeremy Corbyn after publicly accusing him of being a racist and an anti-Semite.

The Labour MP told Today that the party had not fully adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism.

Shadow Solicitor-General Nick Thomas-Symonds said that the examples of anti-Semitism Hodge gave are all covered in Labour's anti-Semitism code and they "have adopted the code in full".