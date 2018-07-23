Labour rejects anti-Semitism claims

Video

Labour has rejected claims that its leader Jeremy Corbyn and the party generally are not taking enough action against anti-Semitism.

MP Dame Margaret Hodge on Monday said she stood by her criticism of Mr Corbyn after publicly accusing him of being a racist and an anti-Semite. She particularly criticised the party for not fully adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

But shadow Solicitor-General Nick Thomas-Symonds said the party had "expanded" on the IHRA code to make the rules "stronger" and "legally enforceable".